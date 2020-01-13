PRC-12 service center, binuksan na sa Koronadal Ctiy
KORONADAL CITY - Pormal nang binuksan ang Professional Regulation Commission (PRC-12) service center na matatagpuan sa lower ground o basement ng New City Hall at bukas mula alas 8 ng umaga hanggang alas 5 ng hapon.
Ayon kay PRC 12 Regional Director Raquel Abrantes, pwedeng magpa-renew, authenticate at magpa-certify ng professional ID sa nasabing service center.
Dagdag pa rito ay pwede ring magproseso ng application para sa Licensure Examination For Teachers (LET) at criminology exam.
Nagpaalala naman si Abrantes sa publiko na kailangan munang dumaan sa online appointment ang mga kliyente, dahil hindi tumatanggap ng walk-in clients ang PRC.
