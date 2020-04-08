Pregnant nurse first COVID-19 patient in Kidapawan City, 2nd in Cotabato province
COTABATO CITY –- A nurse who has travel history abroad is the first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive from Kidapawan City, officials said.
The first COVID-19 positive is a 29-year old female who recently travelled from Abu Dhabi to Singapore then to Manila and North Cotabato via Davao City then to Kidapawan City, according to city Mayor Joseph Evangelista.
“The patient (PH3671) is now confined in an isolation center in the city,” Evangelista told a news conference.
The woman is pregnant but her status is stable and is now on strict home quarantine. She is under closed watch by city health workers.
Evangelista refused to give further details about the patient and instead appealed to all Kidapawenios to stay at home.
The nurse was the second COVID-19 positive case in North Cotabato.
