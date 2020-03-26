  Thursday Mar, 26 2020 07:46:19 PM

Premium contribution deadline ng PhilHealth, pinalawig dahil sa COVID-19

Local News • 16:00 PM Thu Mar 26, 2020
By: 
Grace Toreta

Sa halip na sa March 31 pwede pang magbayad ng kanilang premium sa Philhealth ang mga Self-earning individuals, Professional Practioners and Members under the Group Enrollment Schemes hanggang sa April 30.

Paliwanag ng Philhealth, ang pagpapalawig ng deadline ay bunsod na rin ng declaration ng state of calamity sa bansa dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.

