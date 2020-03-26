Premium contribution deadline ng PhilHealth, pinalawig dahil sa COVID-19
Sa halip na sa March 31 pwede pang magbayad ng kanilang premium sa Philhealth ang mga Self-earning individuals, Professional Practioners and Members under the Group Enrollment Schemes hanggang sa April 30.
Paliwanag ng Philhealth, ang pagpapalawig ng deadline ay bunsod na rin ng declaration ng state of calamity sa bansa dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic.
CATAMCO: NoCot PUI who died in SPMC negative of COVID-19
KIDAPAWAN CITY - North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today announced that the 37-year-old woman from Tulunan, North Cotabato listed by the...
COVID-19: Mga lalabag sa curfew sa South Cotabato, aarestuhin sabi ng PNP
KORONADAL CITY - Arestuhin ang sinumang lumabag sa curfew hours kaugnay sa ipinatutupad ngayong enhanced community quarantine at calibrated total...
Premium contribution deadline ng PhilHealth, pinalawig dahil sa COVID-19
Sa halip na sa March 31 pwede pang magbayad ng kanilang premium sa Philhealth ang mga Self-earning individuals, Professional Practioners and...
Buy food from local producers amid COVID-19 situation --- Catamco
COTABATO CITY ---- North Cotabato’s provincial government has recommended the dispersal of relief supplies obtainable in the locality --- meat,...
BARMM turns over medical supplies and equipment to CRMC
COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Government’s Inter-Agency Task Force (BARMM-IATF) on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has officially turned...