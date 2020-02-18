Pres. Duterte appoints new DA 12 chief

KORONADAL CITY - A new torch bearer of the agri-fishery sector in SOCCSKSARGEN Region officially accepted the key of responsibility of leading the Department of Agriculture (DA) 12.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte appointed public servant Arlan Musa Mangelen as the new DA 12 regional executive director.

Mangelen, who was the former regional director of the Land Transportation Office 12, will now lead the implementation of the different agriculture-fishery programs of the DA under the ‘New Thinking for Agriculture’ approach of Secretary William Dar in Region 12.

“Let us level up to give what is due to our farmers and fisherfolk,” Dir. Mangelen said during the turn-over ceremony of the regional directorship held today at the regional office in Koronadal City.

The ceremony was witnessed by DA 12 employees and members of the Regional Management Committee which is composed of the department’s attached agencies, bureaus and corporations.

The new director acknowledged the contribution of his predecessor, Engineer Milagros Casis, but pointed out that everything in the program implementation must be leveled up.

He added that he came from a family whose primary source of income is farming, that’s why he personally knows the struggle of farmers and fisherfolk.

As the new director, he said, he will ensure the full implementation of the farm mechanization program as well as the provision of technical and financial support to the farmers.

He added that he will anchor his stirring of the ship with the battlecry of the DA now and the brainchild of Secretary Dar – the ‘Masaganang Ani, Mataas na Kita’ which envisions a food-secure Philippines with prosperous farmers and fisherfolk.

In achieving this, the secretary had laid down eight paradigms to level up agriculture: (1) modernization of agriculture; (2) industrialization of agriculture; (3) promotion of exports; (4) farm consolidation; (5) infrastructure development; (6) higher budget and investments for agriculture; (7) legislative support; and (8) roadmap development.

Through this advocacy, Director Mangelen said that he will make sure that President Duterte’s aim of improving the productivity and the well-being of every Filipino farmer and fisherfolk will be achieved.

“I am not here as a regional executive director, I am here as a public servant and in our capacity we will give what is due for them,” he said.

Director Mangelen also underscored that he needs the support of the entire DA 12 family in carrying out his duties and functions.

“I need your support for the success of my term… we need teamwork here,” the newly-appointed director emphasized.

Director Mangelen took his oath of office on February 13, 2020 before Secretary Dar at DA central office in Quezon City.

Aside from being a former LTO director, he also served as the political officer and consultant of Senator Francis Tolentino for Region 12. (Carl Ulysses L. Aguillon)