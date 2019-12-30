Pres. Duterte visits North Cotabato, aids quake victims
MLANG, North Cotabato – President Duterte today distributed food aid and financial assistance to earthquake victims here and those from other parts of North Cotabato.
Pres. Duterte flew in here Monday morning after leading the wreath-laying at Rizal Park of Davao City earlier.
The distribution program was held at the Mlang National High School covered court.
He was accompanied by Sen. Bong Go, Interior Sec. Eduardo Ano and Social Welfare Sec. Rolando Bautista in this humanitarian mission that benefitted quake victims from Mlang, Tulunan, Kidapawan and Makilala in North Cotabato.
Speaking to the quake victims, Duterte said he was hopeful the aid will help them cushion the impact of calamity.
“I assure you that the government will continue to help you until you are able to get back to your feet and start anew with renewed hope and greater capacity to lead dignified lives,” Duterte told the quake victims.
“I hope that the assistance that I gave you today will make you feel the warmth and joy of the Christmas season despite your current situation,” he added.
“Be assured that this administration will stay true to its promise of embodying ‘tapang and malasakit’ for all, especially those who are most in need,” he said.
“In solidarity, let me face the coming year ahead with strong sense of hope and optimism.”
He later flew to Padada in Davao del Sur to also distribute food aid and financial assistance to quake victims.
