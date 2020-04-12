  Sunday Apr, 12 2020 07:51:04 PM

Pres. Duterte's Easter Message

Local News • 12:00 PM Sun Apr 12, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez

Pres. Duterte: Let this day bring us all profound happiness and purpose as we join hands in shaping a better and brighter future for the entire nation."

 

