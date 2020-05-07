Prices of commercial goods in Datu Blah Sinsuat stable

MAGUINDANAO --- Prices of fish from territorial seas of the fishing capital of this province, Datu Blah Sinsuat town, remain stable as the anti-coronavirus quarantine continued.

The efforts of the local government unit of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao and the municipal police force to keep prices of commodities and commercial goods, including fishes from municipal waters are succeeding, according to municipal officials.

Prices of fishes caught by local fishermen are just the same with those before Datu Blah Sinsuat, covering 13 barangays, was placed under COVID 19 quarantine more than two months ago, the LGU said in a statement Tuesday.

Datu Blah Sinsuat Mayor Marshall Sinsuat, presiding chairperson of the local peace and order council, and municipal police chief Major Ronald De Leon have been inspecting periodically the markets in the town’s 13 coastal barangays to check prices of goods and fishes being sold by vendors.

The Datu Blah Sinsuat LGU has been supplying rice and other food provisions to Muslim, Christian and non-Moro Teduray constituents since March, according to Sinsuat.

“We have abundant supply of fishes here. What the people displaced by the quarantine need is rice and that is something our LGU is trying to address efficiently,” Sinsuat said.