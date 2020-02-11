PRO-12 personnel undergo random drug testing
GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- Personnel of the Police Regional Office-12 based in General Santos City underwent drug testing Monday in keeping with efforts to rid the Philippine National Police of members addicted to shabu.
Brig. Gen. Alfred Corpus, PRO-12 director, led his subordinates in submitting to chemists urine samples be examined for presence of shabu residue.
The PRO-12 has assured the media community in Region 12 to reveal the results of the surprise drug testing soon.
Corpus said any police officer who may test positive to use of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) shall immediately be penalized.
