PRRD: New Year an opportune time to do better and aim higher

Local News • 22:45 PM Tue Dec 31, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez
President Duterte and sen. Bong Go during Rizal Day celebrations in Davao City. (Photo from Sen. Bong Go)

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte today urged Filipinos to reflect on lessons learned in 2019 and take the opportunity to do better in 2020.

"While the New Year is indeed a time to reflect on lessons learned, it is also an opportune time to do better and aim higher," the President said in part of his 2020 New Year's message to Filipinos here and abroad. 

