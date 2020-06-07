Public masses in Cotabato, Kidapawan, Koronadal cathedrals resume
COTABATO CITY - The Archdiocese of Cotabato and the dioceses of Kidapawan and Marbel have resumed public masses at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cotabato City today, June 7, 2020.
Below are the infographics of mass schedules and protocols at the St. Anthony parish (Koronadal Cathedral) and Our Lady of Mediatrix of All Grace cathedral in Kidapawan City.
