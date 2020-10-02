Public school teacher falls in Maguindanao drug buy-bust

COTABATO CITY – Police agents nabbed a public school teacher following a drug buy-bust operation in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao on Wednesday night.

Col. Erwin Tabora, Maguindanao police drug enforcement unit chief, identified the arrested teacher as Roy Martin Ledesma, 43, widower, of Barangay Broce in the municipality.

The suspect was arrested around 7 p.m. following an entrapment operation at his home in the village.

“The suspect did not resist arrest after police operatives barged inside his house following a transaction with a poseur-buyer,” Tabora said.

Seized from the suspect were some PHP5,000 worth of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, cash, various identification cards, and the marked money.

“He has been under surveillance since last year, using his house as drug den occasionally,” Tabora said.

Charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are readied against the Ledesma.

Meanwhile, on the same day, troopers of the 57th Infantry Battalion, together with members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s 105th base command, seized some PHP54,500 worth of shabu in Barangay Buayan, Datu Piang, Maguindanao.

The illegal item, packed in three medium-sized sachets and placed inside a cigarette pack together with one improvised glass tooter, was recovered from an abandoned pump boat at the riverside area of the municipality.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is currently following up on the case. (PNA)