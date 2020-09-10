Public urged to help identify fatality in Guindulungan ambush

MAGUINDANAO --- The police again urged the public today to help identify the motorist killed in an ambush in Guindulungan town on Wednesday morning.

The Regional Crime Laboratory Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region told this media outfit via a statement Thursday that efforts to identify the victim are still underway.

The Guindulungan municipal police and the RCLO-BAR are also trying to identify the slain man through the engine and chassis numbers of his motorcycle police forensic experts found at the crime scene.

Personnel of the police’s RCLO-BAR immediately brought the victim’s cadaver to a mortuary in Cotabato City, the Villa Funeral Home, after sifting through the crime scene in Barangay Bagan in Guindulungan.

Guindulungan is located in the second district of Maguindanao.

The still unidentified ambush victim was riding a white off-road motorcycle en route to an interior area in Barangay Bagan when he was attacked by gunmen armed with M16 rifles from one side of a farm road.

RCLO-BAR personnel found several spent 5.56 caliber shells scattered on the spot from where the suspects fired their rifles.

The victim was wearing light blue denim pants and a red long-sleeved sports shirt.

There is indication that his killers took his wallet and other personal belongings, according to RCLO-BAR.