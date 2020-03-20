PUI sa Koronadal City, pumanaw na
KORONADAL CITY - Pasyenteng Person Under Investigation (PUI) dahil sa hinihinalaang COVID-19, pumanaw sa Koronadal City.
Batay ito sa talaan ng Provincial Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (PESU) naka-attach sa ilalim.
Hinihintay pa ang confirmatory result mula sa RITM kung positibo sa COVID ang biktima o hindi.
Ang PUI ay ang mga pasyenteng may sintomas na dala ng virus ngunit hindi ibig sabihin na positibo sila sa Covid-19. Tanging ang Research Institure for Tropical Medicine (RITM) ang magkakapagsabi kung positibo o hindi sa coronavirus ang isang pasyente.
Batay sa talaan ng PESU, apat ang admitted na PUI sa Koronadal, dalawa ang discharged o pinalabas na sa pagamutan at isang mortality o binawian ng buhay. (Tingnan sa bulletin ng PESU sa ibaba)
Ayon sa kalatas ng PESU, batay sa algorithm for triage for COVID-19 infection as of March 15, 2020, ang pasyenteng merong Severe Acute Respiratory illness (SARI) or atypical pneumonia na walang ibang etology upang maipaliwanag ng mabuti ang clinical presentation anumang ang exposure history ay kinukunsiderang Person Under Investigation (PUI). Ang isang nasawi sa Koronadal City ay itinuturing na nasa ilalim ng kategoryang ito.
Koronadal City and South Cotabato remained free from COVID-19.
