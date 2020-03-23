PUI who died in South Cotabato negative of Covid-19, health official says
KORONADAL CITY - The 51-year-old man who was categorized as Person Under Investigation (PUI) due to Covid-19 was negative of the dreaded virus, health officials here said today.
Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr, South Cotabato provincial health officer, said swab samples were taken from the man due to his Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) on March 16. He died a day later.
Aturdido said the provincial health office recieved the laboratory results Monday morning showing the man was negative of coronavirus.
Six other PUI in South Cotabato were also negative of the disease based on the swab laboratory results from Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), Aturdido said.
He said the patient who passed away had no recent travel history and has no direct contact with anyone positive of the Covid-19.
