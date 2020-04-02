PUMs in Cotabato province declining - guv

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today said from 88 yesterday, health frontliners listed only 66 Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) as of April 2, 2020..

In a statement on her social media account, Catamco, citing report from Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO Cotabato) said this after 1,972 had been cleared as PUM.

Forty seven remains listed as Persons Under Investigation (PUI) with one admitted patient.

The IPHO report showed that 34 PUIs have been cleared within 15 days period.

This information is important, please share, the govenror said.