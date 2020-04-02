  Thursday Apr, 02 2020 08:52:51 PM

PUMs in Cotabato province declining - guv

Edwin O. Fernandez
Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco is very active in ensuring good health of her constituents as shown in this photo. (file)

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco today said from 88 yesterday, health frontliners listed only 66 Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) as of April 2, 2020..

In a statement on her social media account, Catamco, citing report from Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO Cotabato) said this after 1,972 had been cleared as PUM.

Forty seven remains listed as Persons Under Investigation (PUI) with one admitted patient.

The IPHO report showed that 34 PUIs have been cleared within 15 days period.

This information is important, please share, the govenror said.

