PWDs in Maguindanao receive cash assistance from BARMM

COTABATO CITY—Four hundred fifty-three (453) persons with disability (PWDs) from Datu Piang in Maguindanao received cash aid from the Bangsamoro’s Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD-BARMM).

During the official launching on Saturday, Sept. 26, of MSSD’s program dubbed “Kalinga Para sa may Kapansanan”, each of the PWDs received Php4,500.00 as part of their monthly allowance from January to September.

The program aims to protect the PWDs in the Bangsamoro region from abuse, neglect and/or abandonment.

MSSD Minister Raissa H. Jajurie said, “the Chief Minister recognizes that while PWDs require social protection, they are also capable of claiming their rights and making decisions for their lives based on their free and informed consent as well as being members of society.”

Arlene Utto, 36, a resident of Datu Piang, suffered a stroke last year. She said she is thankful for this initiative of the Bangsamoro Government as it will be of great help to PWDs like her.

“Malaking tulong po ito sa amin na katulad kong PWD. Ako po ay na-stroke last year at ‘di na makalakad ngayon. Maraming salamat po BARMM at may pandagdag na akong pambili ng aking gamot,” she said.

MSSD-BARMM is targeting 30,000 PWDs across the Bangsamoro region to be included in the program, wherein they will receive a Php500.00-worth of monthly social pension for their medicine and daily needs. (Bureau of Public Information)