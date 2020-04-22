"Quarantine" graduate frontliners visit Gov. Catamco, get goodies
KIDAPAWAN CITY - Sinorpresa ni Gob. Nancy Catamco ang kaga-graduate lamang na mga COVID-19 Medical frontliners na dumaan ng 14 days quarantine sa USM isolation facility.
Ito ay personal na pasasalamat ng gobernador. Maliit na bagay ngunit napakalaking halaga ang pagkilala sa kanilang husay, tapang at taos-pusong paglilingkod-bayan.
Labis ang pasasalamat ng gobernador sa mga doktor at nurses. Sa kabila ng maliit nilang sahod, balik na naman sila sa trabaho nila; "duty calls," ika nga.
BARMM to finish 100-bed capacity Covid-19 facility in 3 weeks
COTABATO CITY — BARMM IATF Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Mohd Asnin Pendatun announced Tuesday, April 21, that the Bangsamoro Government...
Tuesday of the second week of Easter
Reading 1 ...
Most wanted man in Kabacan, North Cotabato falls
A most wanted person was arrested at about 3:00 in the afternoon of April 20, 2020 at Brgy. Sanggadong, Kabacan, Cotabato.
The accused was...
MP Shiek spearheads relief aid in Lanao areas
MARAWI CITY — The Office of Member of the Parliament Said Shiek spearheaded the distribution of relief assistance in two separate...