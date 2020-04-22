  Wednesday Apr, 22 2020 12:24:49 AM

"Quarantine" graduate frontliners visit Gov. Catamco, get goodies

HEALTH • 18:15 PM Tue Apr 21, 2020
Cotabato provincial government press release

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Sinorpresa ni Gob. Nancy Catamco ang kaga-graduate lamang na mga COVID-19 Medical frontliners na dumaan ng 14 days quarantine sa USM isolation facility.

Ito ay personal na pasasalamat ng gobernador. Maliit na bagay ngunit napakalaking halaga ang pagkilala sa kanilang husay, tapang at taos-pusong paglilingkod-bayan.

Labis ang pasasalamat ng gobernador sa mga doktor at nurses. Sa kabila ng maliit nilang sahod, balik na naman sila sa trabaho nila; "duty calls," ika nga.

"Quarantine" graduate frontliners visit Gov. Catamco, get goodies

