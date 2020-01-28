Rape suspect from Zamboanga peninsula nabbed in Maguindanao

MAGUINDANAO --- The Datu Odin Sinsuat municipal police arrested Monday a Visayan fugitive from Zamboanga-Sibugay province who is wanted for two counts of rape.

Suspect Joseph Heneralao Aligato, 36, was immediately turned over to the municipal police office in Naga town in Zamboanga-Sibugay following his arrest in Barangay Awang in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao.

He relocated to Maguindanao province after Judge Anthony Isaw of the Regional Trial Court Branch 24 in Ipil, Zamboanga-Sibugay issued on October 1, 2018 a warrant for his arrest.

Col. Arnold Santiago of the Maguindanao provincial police said Tuesday Aligato was cornered in Curbada Area in Barangay Awang by a team under Major Joseph Macatangay, acting on tips from vigilant Moro and Christian residents aware of his presence in the area.

The operation that led to the arrest of Aligato was assisted by police agents from Naga municipality led by Master Sgt. Joel Narciso, to whom he was turned over for subsequent detention in Zamboanga-Sibugay.

Macatangay told reporters he is grateful to the community leaders and residents of Barangay Awang for helping them locate Aligato.