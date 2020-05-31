  Sunday May, 31 2020 10:17:05 PM

Read, you may experience low water pressure, or no water at all, on June 1 and 2

Local News • 22:00 PM Sun May 31, 2020
11
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

No photo description available.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Read, you may experience low water pressure, or no water at all, on June 1 and 2

...

Koronadal Mayor Ogena issues EO placing city under MGCQ

...

Mayor Guiani-Sayadi issues EO putting Cotabato City under MGCQ

COTABATO CITY MAYOR Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi said: Here is our Executive Order No. 346 Prescribing the Guidelines for the implementation of MODIFIED...

Gov. Catamco issues EO putting NoCot under MGCQ

COTABATO CITY - North Cotabato Governor Nancy A. Catamco today issued Executive Order No. 68 placing the Province of Cotabato under Modified...

Gov. Mangudadatu issues EO putting the province on MCQ

COTABATO CITY - Maguindanao Gov. Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu today issued Executive Order No. 05-015-2020 putting the province under Modified...

PHILIPPINE PESO EXCHANGE RATE

MOST VIEWED STORIES

Habitually tardy, absentee gov't officials, employees, this is for you

Sun, 02/26/2017 - 17:33 62782

Kidapawan City LGU destroys open pipe mufflers

Wed, 11/04/2015 - 21:52 32445

(UPDATE) 9 die in North Cotabato highway mishap

28946

Diocesan priest dies in vehicular crash in Tacurong City

Mon, 02/06/2017 - 16:13 23267

Are you really Philippine soldiers or you are Maute terrorists?

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 04:51 21208