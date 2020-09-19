  Saturday Sep, 19 2020 03:40:19 AM

READI reaches out to flood-stricken communities

Climate Change/Environment • 20:30 PM Fri Sep 18, 2020
36
By: 
John M. Unson
One of the flooded towns is Mamasapano in the second district of Maguindanao.  (Contributed)

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro government is now reaching out to villagers hit by floods that swept through several towns in Maguindanao and North Cotabato following heavy rains this week.

The Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI) contingent of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao dispatched teams Wednesday to assess the extent of flooding in villages in the two provinces.

The READI, a conflict, calamity and disaster response contingent of BARMM, is operating under the supervision of lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, the region’s local government minister.

The flooded barangays in the two provinces are close to rivers and swamps that connect to central Mindanao’s oft-flooded Liguasan Delta, a catch basin for more than a dozen rivers that spring from surrounding mountain ranges in the region.

Sinarimbo said Friday the READI will provide relief and other humanitarian interventions to the residents of flooded towns in both provinces. 

 

