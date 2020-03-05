  Thursday Mar, 05 2020 12:02:37 AM

Recalcitrant shabu dealer arrested again

Local News • 22:45 PM Wed Mar 4, 2020
John M. Unson
Kasim Miro Asmad is now in the custody of PDEA-BARMM. (Contributed photos)

COTABATO CITY --- Authorities arrested for the second time Wednesday a drug dealer in Parang town in Maguindanao.

Kasim Miro Arsad fell in an entrapment in Barangay Polloc in Parang, laid jointly by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and units of the Police Regional Office-BARMM.

Juvenal Azurin, director of PDEA-BARMM, said Arsad, alias “Castro,” has a long history of involvement in drug-trafficking activities.

He was first busted and clamped down in jail in 2010.

Asmad was arrested again Wednesday in the act of selling shabu to a non-uniformed PDEA agent.

 

