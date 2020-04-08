Region-12 has 3 more COVID-19 positive patients

COTABATO CITY – Three more patients were listed as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Soccsksargen region, raising the region’s confirmed cases to 13, health officials today said.

Arjohn Gangoso, Department of Health 12 health education and promotion officer, said the patients were from Gen. Santos City, Cotabato City and Cotabato province.

The 11th reported confirmed case (PH3669) is a 59-year old male from Gen. Santos City who has travel history to Davao City. He is on stable condition but remained in the hospital.

(PH3670) is a 49-year old female from Cotabato City who travelled to Davao City but on stable status and remained in the hospital.

PH3671) is a 29-year old Overseas Filipino Worker who travelled from Abu Dhabi to Singapore to Manila and to North Cotabato. Her status is stable and on home quarantine.

Health officials said all the persons who had close contact with the patients are being traced so appropriate action can be taken.

The region has one COVID-19 positive fatality.