Region-12 now has 7th PUI death but negative of COVID-19

KIDAPAWAN CITY - A 62-year-old woman categorized by the Department of Health (DOH) as Person Under Investigation for coronavirus has passed away in Makilala, North Cotabato, the DOH-12 said Sunday. But test showed she was negative of COVID-19.

Until her death, the woman has been in a state of coma after she suffered a stroke. She died on March 26, according to the Makilala Inter-Agency Task Force for COVID-19.

The woman has no history of travel to COVID positive areas in the country. She died of hypertension, status post cerebrovascular accident.

Her remains have been cremated and her immediate family members are now undergoing quarantine.

North Cotabato has the highest number of PUI at 53. Regionwide, 145 PUI have been listed and undergong close medical quarantine.

Regionwide, the number of Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) has dropped to only 1,600 as of today as against 3,202 PUM Saturday.

Health officials said the number of PUM drops when the persons listed as such have completed 14-day home quarantine.