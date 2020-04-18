Region 12 records no COVID-19 PUI, no deaths
COTABATO CITY - The April 18, 2020 situation report for COVID-19 in the Soccsksargen region today showed no new case of COVID-19 positive nor new deaths reported.
It said the total of Person Under Investigation (PUI) death remained at 20 with only one fatality have positive test results.
