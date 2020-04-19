Region 12 records no new COVID-19 PUI, no deaths
COTABATO CITY - The April 18, 2020 situation report for COVID-19 in the Soccsksargen region today showed no new case of COVID-19 positive nor new deaths reported.
It said the total of Person Under Investigation (PUI) death remained at 20 with only one fatality have positive test results.
PUM drops in North Cotabato, says governor
Mabilis ang pagbaba ng PUM ngayon araw mula sa 133 kahapon 106 na lamang ito ngayon, kasabay nang pagtatapos ng 14-day quaratine ng 18 katao na “...
Lessons from Sadanga: Mayor of poor Mt. Province refuses food from gov't
There is a very inspiring story circulating in the social media which tells of how a mayor of a poor town in Mountain Province, Sadanga, refused...
Divine Mercy Sunday
Reading 1ACTS 2:42-47
They devoted themselves
to the teaching of the apostles...
Region 12 records no new COVID-19 PUI, no deaths
COTABATO CITY - The April 18, 2020 situation report for COVID-19 in the Soccsksargen region today showed no new case of COVID-19 positive nor new...
32 curfew violators, nabbed in Koronadal and South Cotabato
KORONADAL CITY – South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat Police Stations are preparing cases against 32 persons who were caught violating the...