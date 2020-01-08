  Wednesday Jan, 08 2020 03:37:16 PM

Region 12's 2nd most wanted shabu dealer neutralized

John M. Unson
Illegal stuff seized from Taugan Usman Vicente. (PNP photo)

COTABATO CITY  --- A police team killed the second most wanted shabu trafficker in central Mindanao in a brief gunfight in Polomolok town in South Cotabato Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Taugan Usman Vicente died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Agents who were to entrap him in Barangay Crossing Palkan in Polomolok neutralized him instead when he pulled out a pistol after sensing that the person buying P80,000 worth of shabu from him is a non-uniformed policeman.

Vicente, of Barangay Sadsalan in Lambayong town in Sultan Kudarat, ranks second among the top ten drug traffickers in central Mindanao wanted by the Police Regional Office-12.

The PRO-12 launched the operation supposedly intended only to arrest Vicente peacefully after receiving tips on his presence in Polomolok, meeting contacts clandestinely.

The team that gunned him down recovered from his possession a .38 caliber revolver and shabu amounting to P80,000.

