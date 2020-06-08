READING 11 KGS 17:1-6

Elijah the Tishbite, from Tishbe in Gilead, said to Ahab:

“As the LORD, the God of Israel, lives, whom I serve,

during these years there shall be no dew or rain except at my word.”

The LORD then said to Elijah:

“Leave here, go east

and hide in the Wadi Cherith, east of the Jordan.

You shall drink of the stream,

and I have commanded ravens to feed you there.”

So he left and did as the LORD had commanded.

He went and remained by the Wadi Cherith, east of the Jordan.

Ravens brought him bread and meat in the morning,

and bread and meat in the evening,

and he drank from the stream.

RESPONSORIAL PSALMPS 121:1BC-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8

R. (see 2) Our help is from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.

I lift up my eyes toward the mountains;

whence shall help come to me?

My help is from the LORD,

who made heaven and earth.

R. Our help is from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.

May he not suffer your foot to slip;

may he slumber not who guards you:

Indeed he neither slumbers nor sleeps,

the guardian of Israel.

R. Our help is from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.

The LORD is your guardian; the LORD is your shade;

he is beside you at your right hand.

The sun shall not harm you by day,

nor the moon by night.

R. Our help is from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.

The LORD will guard you from all evil;

he will guard your life.

The LORD will guard your coming and your going,

both now and forever.

R. Our help is from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.

ALLELUIAMATTHEW 5:12A

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

Rejoice and be glad;

for your reward will be great in heaven.

R. Alleluia, alleluia.

GOSPELMT 5:1-12

When Jesus saw the crowds, he went up the mountain,

and after he had sat down, his disciples came to him.

He began to teach them, saying:

“Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are they who mourn,

for they will be comforted.

Blessed are the meek,

for they will inherit the land.

Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness,

for they will be satisfied.

Blessed are the merciful,

for they will be shown mercy.

Blessed are the clean of heart,

for they will see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers,

for they will be called children of God.

Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness,

for theirs is the Kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are you when they insult you and persecute you

and utter every kind of evil against you falsely because of me.

Rejoice and be glad,

for your reward will be great in heaven.

Thus they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”