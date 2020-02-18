Religious leaders aid PRO-BARMM internal cleansing

COTABATO CITY – The cleansing program of the Police Regional Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has earned the support of major stakeholders in the region – the religious leaders.

On Sunday, Police Brigadier General Marni Marcos Jr, PRO-BAR regional director, said he was elated that priests, imams (Muslim preacher) and pastors of no specific sect have helped the “Squad and Values Life Coach System” of the Police Regional Office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

“This is in adherence to the marching order of PNP Chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa to rid the institution of errant uniformed personnel,” Marcos said of the program that PRO-BAR has fully institutionalize in all its stations.

Speaking during the Enhanced Revitalized PNP Internal Cleansing, Marcos said the “Squadding System/Life Coaching” is one way of the PNP organization to achieve a deeper understanding on the morale and spiritual meaning of human life.

It was developed and implemented as part of the capacity building program of the PNP in support to the Enhanced Revitalized PNP Internal Cleansing Program.

Religious leaders, Lt. Colonel Fr. Victorino Belangdal (Christian Faith) and Colonel Zainalabiden Ismael (Islam Faith) and other preachers were all one in saying that there is always hope for the “erring PNP BARMM personnel” with the help of the life coaches.

“They (religious leaders) are optimistic in this system that incorporates the Bible and Quran studies into the core values of PNP to strengthen and focus on the spiritual and values of the police officers,” Marcos said, adding that the PNP internal cleansing program among its ranks have the active participation of “Bless Our Cops (BOC)” and the “My Brother’s Keepers (MBK)” which bring police officers to an ongoing programs for the Christian Officers Reform of the Police Service (CORPS), a movement that help build a God-centered, Service-Oriented and Family-Based PNP.