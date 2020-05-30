Religious leaders gather to support NC fight vs. COVID

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Religious leaders from different faith gathered at the provincial capitol grounds today expressing their all-out support to Governor Nancy Catamco in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Catamco invited the leaders of various religious groups in the province as she directed the Adhoc Committee on Religious Affairs to come up with new normal policies and guidelines on Church related activities and gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mass gatherings, including religious masses and Church activities, have been suspended since the national and provincial governments implemented the enhanced community quarantine in the face of outbreak of the disease.

This is also in preparation for the long term impact of the pandemic to socio-economic situation of the province.

"I believed that spirituality is among the most essential in our fight against COVID-19,” Catamco said. “This pandemic has made us realized the gift of life. It teaches us our purpose as children of God to do good and help each other," the governor added during the adhoc committee meeting.

The religious ministers who are now recognized by the provincial government as frontliners have manifested support in advocating the implementation of social distancing, washing of hands and de-contamination of worship venues.

"Thank you, Governor for recognizing spirituality as integral part of this campaign and tapping us to take part in this advocacy," said Pastor Cromwell Steve Rabaya III of United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) Kidapawan Church.

He said that religious worship can help ease up stress among people who were held home due to quarantine protocols.

The Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), through Bro. Noel, told Catamco that his group is fully committed to implement physical distancing with the issuance of color-coded cards with their corresponding serial numbers with the agreed additional worship service schedules.

An expression of readiness to support was from all the representatives of various Churches and religious groups who are now adhoc committee members.

They are Roman Catholic Father Jun Balatero of Kidapawan Diocese, Bishop Rudy Juan of Methodist Church, Ulama League of North Cotabato, Pastor Mijares of CAMACOP, Assemblies of God, Iglesia Filipina Independiente, UCCP Cotabato Annual Conference, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Jehova's Witnesses, Wesleyan Church, ECOFI, United Pentecostal Church, Church of God International, Baptist Church, Victory Church of North Cot, Jesus is Lord, Jesus Miracle Crusade, River of God, United Evangelical Assembly.

This is the first time that all religious groups were united in supporting the provincial government. ###