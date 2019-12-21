Remembering 4 record events in 2019

COTABATO CITY --- Southerners will remember 2019 as the year capped off with four important events that surely are to become part of Mindanao’s continuously progressing rosy history.

First is the conviction on December 19, 2019 of members of the once feared Ampatuan clan implicated in the infamous Nov. 23, 2009 “Maguindanao massacre” that shook the nation to its core.

It took the judiciary 10 years and almost three weeks to put closure to the incident, the worst election-related violence ever in the Philippines.

Among those sentenced to reclusion perpetua for the gruesome murder of 58 people, among them 32 journalists, by Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 was the key plotter of the carnage, Andal Ampatuan, Jr., alias “Datu Unsay,” and his brothers, Zaldy and Anwar, Sr.

The two sons of Anwar, Sr., Ipi and Ulo, were also found guilty of the grizzly crime.

The massacre victims were in a convoy en route to Maguindanao’s provincial capitol in Shariff Aguak town to file the certificate of candidacy for governor of then Buluan Vice Mayor Esmael Mangudadatu, who was to contest the supposed bid for the same post of Ampatuan, Jr. in an electoral exercise slated May 13, 2010.

Ampatuan, Jr., backed by their clan’s private Army and a number of policemen, abducted the people in the convoy, among them Genalyn, spouse of Mangudadatu, while passing by Barangay Masalay in Ampatuan town, herded them on a hill nearby and, there, killed them one after another using assault rifles and K3 machineguns.

Mangudadatu was elected governor in 2010 and was twice reelected. He won the May 13, 2019 race for the congressional seat in the second district of Maguindanao.

It was also this year when residents of Isabela City in Basilan witnessed the unfolding of the solidarity among local Muslim and Christian residents in its more than 40 barangays bedeviled for decades by governance and security problems and armed conflicts in nearby towns that were former bastions of the Abu Sayyaf.

Peace and development started to spread around Isabela City, named after Santa Isabel de Portugal by the Spaniards, when two young neophyte politicians, Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman and Kifli Salliman, got elected on May 13, 2019 as mayor and vice mayor of the troubled city, respectively.

The duo immediately embarked on diplomatic maneuvers to fix the problems besetting the local communities by tearing apart the barriers that divided the local Islamic and Christian religious communities for so long.

The strategy worked and Isabela City’s Muslim and Christian settlers are now together in addressing domestic concerns via an interfaith “bayanihan” approach.

For the first time ever since Isabela City’s conversion from an ordinary town to a city about two decades ago via an act of Congress, residents witnessed how Christian church leaders and local Islamic theologians converged for a “boodle fight” banquet following the May 13 electoral exercise to mend religious and political differences and seal their unity brokered jointly by the newcomers mayor and vice mayor, Basilan Gov. Jim Salliman and Deputy Speaker Mujiv Hataman.

Hataman was elected lone congressional representative of Basilan also on May 13, 2019 after serving as regional governor of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) for seven years prior.

Residents in five southern provinces --- Maguindanao, Lanao de Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi --- will remember 2019 as the year where Malacañang’s 22 years of tedious peace talks with the secessionist Moro Islamic Liberation Front culminated with the replacement of ARMM with a more politically and administratively-empowered MILF-led Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, or BARMM.

The national government and BARMM, led by Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim, top leader of MILF, are now together in restoring normalcy in conflict-stricken Bangsamoro areas.

Central Mindanao residents also saw this year the election of the first ever provincial governor of North Cotabato from the non-Moro indigenous Ubo Menuvu community in the province.

The now North Gov. Nancy Catamco defeated a wealthy and influential politician, Mayor Roger Taliño of Carmen town, during the May 13 synchronized local and senatorial elections.

Catamco was congresswoman in the second district of North Cotabato for three consecutive terms that spanned from June 30, 2010 to June 30 this year before she got to the helm of the provincial government.