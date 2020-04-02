Rep. Mangudadatu donates farm products for COVID-19 displaced families

COTABATO CITY – This time it came from their own investment and pockets and not from the local emergency funds.

Maguindanao towns in second district of the province since yesterday have been busy receiving and delivering truckloads of farm products, tons of Tilapia and dressed chicken to indigent residents affected by the national health emergency.

These aid came from the 2nd District Representative Esmael Mangudadatu’s tilapia farm in Buluan lake and dressed chicken farm from Second district Board Member King Jhazzer Mangudadatu’s Halal poultry and dressing plant in Buluan town.

The "out of the pocket expenditures" of the father-and-son relief giving mission is dubbed as “Kadtabanga Operation,” a part of their "Sadaka" (giving back of blessings).

“With the crisis we are facing now, we hope these humble gifts will help our constituents as they battle against the brunt of crisis,” Mangudadatu said.

The target beneficiaries are the front liners including the barangay tanods, social community workers, security workers, barangay health workers and poorest of the poor including the persons with disabilities (PWD) and senior citizens.

In Sultan Kudarat town, Mayor Shameem Tucao Mastura will donate 30 cows from his cattle farm to be slaughtered and distributed a single kilo for every household.

He also purchased and donated 8,000 pieces of dressed chicken for his constituents for the relief giving.

“We are expecting to provide 16,000 household and we are just in the first round of our target four rounds of relief giving,” Mastura said.

In Bangsamoro region today, convoy of big trucks are heading to Cotabato Province to distribute food packs from the Bangsamoro region. Beneficiaries are residents of 63 villages who opted to join the BARMM.

“Bismillah! Upon the instruction of Chief Minister Al Haj Murad Ibrahim, we are on our way to the 63 barangays in North Cot that joined the BARMM to deliver relief assistance to their residents,” said Bangsamoro spokesperson Naguib Sinarimbo.

He added that today, a total 5,180 household or families in the 12 barangays in Pigcawayan will receive the said assistance.

In the Island provinces of Bangsamoro which comprises of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi2x, the Ministry of Social Work and Development was responsible for the delivery of relief goods, including the farthest Mapun Island.

“The provincial office assigned workers who travelled by sea via naval boat for 12 hours from Bongao to Mapun to conduct relief operations and serve the identified PUM/PUIs in the said area,” according to the post of the MSSD Facebook page.

A total of 186 PUMs and 4 PUIs were provided with relief goods and other essentials in the said municipality since March 31, 2020.

In Lanao Del Sur, social workers conduct house-to-house distribution from the indigent beneficiaries.