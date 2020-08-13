Residents of 2 Magpet villages stranded briefly due to flash floods

KIDAPAWAN CITY - Heavy downpour brought about by low pressure area affecting Mindanao triggered flashfloods in Magept, North Cotabato Wednesday.

Residents of Barnagay Alibayon and Barangay Del Pilar, both in Magpet, were briefly stranded because they could not cross the road leading to their communities.

The residents were able to cross the flooded areas after the water level of Alibayon river have receded.