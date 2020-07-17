Residents worried over burial of COVID-19 fatality in Matalam

NORTH COTABATO --- Residents of Matalam town are restive for days now, agitated by the clandestine burial in the area of a COVID-19 fatality that their local government unit did not even know.

It was only last Monday that Local officials learned of the improper burial on July 14 in Taculen area in Matalam, North Cotabato of a 45-year-old male, who reportedly died in a hospital in Davao City two days before due to coronavirus infection.

North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco, chairperson of the provincial disaster risk reduction and management council, said Saturday they have placed under surveillance the people who attended the wake and burial rite for the COVID-19-afflicted person.

“We are calling on those who went to the wake of the victim and those who joined in the burial ceremony to come out for proper screening by our health personnel,” Catamco said.

The governor has urged for sobriety among residents of Matalam.

Relatives said the result of the swab test confirming that the victim had contracted COVID-19 came out only after he was buried.

"We learned of the result of the swab test only after he was buried," said one of them.

The victim was first rushed to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing and dry cough.

He was eventually transferred to another hospital in Davao City when his condition deteriorated.

Catamco said 28 of the more than 60 people who attended the victim’s burial are now under quarantine.

“We cannot take chances,” Catamco said.