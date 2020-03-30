"Rolling stores" dispatched to Lanao del Sur towns   

COTABATO CITY - The Lanao del Sur provincial police office today launched its “rolling stores” from where people in far-flung towns can buy cheap food supplies they need while under anti-COVID-19 quarantine.

The stores on trucks, a common project of local entrepreneurs, the Lanao del Sur provincial police and the Department of Trade and Industry, is supported by the office of Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr.

Residents of Lanao del Sur, which has 39 towns and covers more than 90 barangays in Marawi City, are now under quarantine, restrained from moving around as an anti-coronavirus containment effort.

Col. Madzgani Mukaram, Lanao del Sur provincial police director, said Monday the municipal police stations in the eight towns will help facilitate the operation of the rolling stores.

"Our personnel will go down to the barangays to bring the supplies the rolling stores will deliver to the municipalities," Mukaram said.

The Department of Trade and Industry and the office of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. are also both in the forefront of the project.

The Army’s 103rd Brigade covering Lanao del Sur shall also dispatch rolling stores to Balindong, Madalum and Sultan Damalundong towns.

Mukaram said the Lanao del Sur provincial police office is cooperating with the anti-COVID-19 initiatives of Adiong all departments under the governor’s office.

Police stations in all 39 towns in Lanao del Sur and in Marawi City are providing the governor with periodic updates, in coordination with local health officials, on the security and health situation in the communities under their watch.