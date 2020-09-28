Rufous Night-Heron rescued, freed in Gen. Santos City

GEN. SANTOS CITY - Environment personnel in General Santos City ensured the safety of a Rufous Night-Heron (Nycticorax caledonicus) after it was turned over by a concerned citizen on Sunday, September 27.

Jovelle Mae Dalid said that a boy handed over the bird to her at lunch time on Saturday after the latter found the species near bamboo shoots at Buayan River.

Dalid immediately notified the Gensan Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) to secure the safety of the bird.

“I know it is illegal to keep wild species as pets that’s why I instantly called the personnel of CENRO Gensan,” Dalid said.

Forester Rafael M. Lagos and Forest Ranger Cristopher M. Gimenez, CENRO Gensan personnel who rescued the wildlife, said that the bird was not harmed or injured.

The Rufous Night-Heron has an 82 centimeters wingspan, 36 cm body length (head to tail) and 6 cm head size upon examination conducted by the CENRO Gensan personnel.

Forester Lagos said that the bird is healthy and fit for release.

The wild bird was freed in a mangrove area at Minanga in Barangay Buayan.

Although listed as one of the “Least Concern” species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Rufous Night-Heron is still protected under the provisions of Republic Act 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.