  Thursday Jul, 02 2020

Sarangani man tests positive of coronavirus

HEALTH • 21:30 PM Wed Jul 1, 2020
23
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - A male who has traveled history to Manila was the latest Covid-19 patinet in the Soccsksargen region, the Dept of Health said.

To date, Region 12 now has 62 positive with 39 recoveries.

 

 

