Sarangani PNP, PDEA partnership producing good results

ALABEL, Sarangani – The strengthened partnership between the Sarangani police provincial office and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Sarangani have resulted to a series of accomplishments in the government’s drive against illegal drugs.

And Colonel Michael Lebanan, provincial police director, and Jerome Valentos of PDEA agreed to further improve the partnerahip towards a more effective and intensified war against anti-Illegal drugs activities in the province.

On July 1, a 2-day refresher course in drug investigation and RA 9165 has commenced at the Kasfala Hall, Capitol Compound, Sarangani Province.

Initiated by PDEA-Sarangani Province, the activity was aimed enhancing the knowledge of every personnel in drug investigation and in the proper execution of drug operations in accordance with Section 21, Article II of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Colonel Lebanan was the guest of honor and speaker.

In attendance were drug investigators from the seven Municipal Police Stations of Sarangani, five from Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU-SPPO) and one from Provincial Investigation and Detection Management Unit (PIDMU), all under Sarangani Provincial Police Office.

In his speech, Col. Lebanan emphasized the importance of an inter-agency effort to strengthen the synergy so that both agencies may perform their respective roles with improved awareness, revitalized professionalism and unwavering resolve to battle the persistent enemy.

During the program, Colonel Lebanan shared the accomplishments of the provincial office from January to June 30, 2020.

He said during the period, in coordination with PDEA-Sarangani Province, the SPPO was able to conduct 84 positive drug operations that resulted in the arrest of 77 drug personalities. One died during series of police operations that also resultd in the confiscation of an estimated of 102 grams of shabu and marijuana.