Search continues for missing girl in Carmen, Banisilan borders

KIDAPAWAN CITY — Today, rescuers will resume search and rescue operations to find the missing 14-year old girl believed to have drown along Maridagao River in North Cotabato province on Saturday afternoon.

Engineer Arnulfo Villaruz, Warning and Action Officer of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), said rescuers from both towns in Banisilan and Carmen, North Cotabato has already exhausted but failed to locate the body of the missing girl Sunday afternoon.

“We already seek assistance from the villagers where the Maridagao River traverse in order to find the girl dead or alive,” Villaruz said.

Villaruz said the missing girl identified as Rosania Pidong, was crossing a cable bridge from Barangay Busaon in Banisilan town on her way home in Barangay Macabimban in Carmen town when accidentally she fell in the river.

The improvised cable bridge was used by Moro residents for the past three years as alternative and easiest way to travel or cross the river.

It was composed of three cables, the two upper cables used as handles while the lone lower cable serve as flooring and used in crossing the river.

“The improvised cable bridge is at least 25 meters long that connects both sides of the towns of Banisilan and Carmen in Cotabato province,” Villaruz said.

Kadir Saripada, the girl’s uncle said his niece could have survived if her head did not hit the stone as she fell.

“She is good in swimming. Maybe she collapsed after her head hit the stone,” Saripada said.

Saripada said many similar cases have been reported in the past. He said at least three Moros have died after they fell from the hanging bridge.

“We really need hanging bridge because it is the easiest way in and out in the boundaries of these two towns,” Saripada said.

North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco instructed the rescuers to exert all means to locate the girl.

She also asks assistance from the villagers living beside the Maridagao River to be vigilant and immediately leave the area when water level rises to prevent any form of accident. (Williamor A. Magbanua)