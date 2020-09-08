Sen. Pacquiao graces inauguration of new TESDA regional office in Koronadal City

KORONADAL CITY - Technical Education and Skills Development Authority 12 has its regional office after 18 long years since the administrative seat was transferred to Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

Senator Emmanuel Pacquiao together with TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña led the inauguration of the P35 million worth regional office together with the Local Government Unit of Koronadal City and South Cotabato.

Senator Pacquiao assured that he will continue to help and promote the TechVoc program not only for Region 12 but all over the country as well.

“I will promote techvoc because I know in this time of pandemic techvoc will help our kababayan in the different sectors,” Pacquiao said during his speech.

TESDA Director General Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña lauded the senator for his support to TESDA’s endeavor.

“We, in TESDA will do our best in delivering TESDA services to all. We are thankful to Sen. Pacquiao for helping us realize our dream to have this regional office here,” Lapena said.

Except for 35 million worth of TESDA 12 Regional Building, people’s champ Manny Pacquiao also gave P140 million worth of project at Alabel, Sarangani province to be entitled as TESDA Sox Regional Training Center that will cater the whole region 12.

Pacquiao is not only knocking down his opponents in the ring but vowed to knockout poverty, hunger, and lack of opportunities.

“Just tell me what you (TESDA 12) need,” Senator Pacquiao added.