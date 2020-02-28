Senior citizen dies, boy hurt during magnitude 4.3 quake in NoCot

KIDAPAWAN CITY --A senior citizen who was visiting a relative in Mlang, North Cotabato on Thursday suffered cardiac and died arrest after the magnitude 4.3 quake rocked North Cotabato.

Engineer Arnulfo Villaruz, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) operation chief, identified the victim as Romualdo Vicente, 65 years old, a resident of Sultan Kudarat.

He said Vicente has complained of chest pain after the quake prompting his relatives to rush him to the Mlang District Hospital but he did not make it. He was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

Another resident of Barangay Poblacion B, also in Mlang, sustained head injuries while inside the chapel after a huge crucifix fell on him.

He was identified as John Eric Bercasio, 18.

"He was inside the chapel when the tremor happened. The crucifix fell and hit his head," Villaruz said.

Bercasio was rushed to Mlang District Hospital but later moved to Cotabato Provincial Hospital for CT scan.

Several elementary pupils of Manobisa Elementary School in the town of Magpet complained of dizziness after the quakes. They were given first aid at the school clinic.

Phivolcs said the quake, tectonic in origin that came at 9:04 a.m. was traced 14 kilometers west of Makilala, North Cotabato. (Williamor A. Magbanua)