Septuagenarian dies in North Cotabato fire
COTABATO CITY – A septuagenarian has died in a fire that hit a restaurant in Midsayap, North Cotabato before dawn Monday.
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-Midsayap), headed by Fires Senior Office Marleap Nabor, identified the victim as Elvira Osorio, 78, a differently abled person and resident of Barangay Poblacion 2.
Responding fire fighters rescued Helen Tenerife, restaurant owner, Emily Teo, 24, Richard Tenerife, 45, Jayceville Tenerife, 30, George Tenerife, 9, Jessica Tenerife, 5 and 7-month old Helena Tenerife.
Some of them have sustained minor injuries and are now getting medication at Dr. Amado Diaz Provincial Foundation Hospital.
A fire of still unknown origin hit the Tenerife Eatery located across the Sto Nino parish church compound at past 12 a.m. Monday.
Aside from the restaurant building, the fire also destroyed two pick-up vehicles and a multi-cab jeep.
BFP Midsayap placed the estimated damages at about P1.5 million.
Funds lack mar SAP in BARMM
COTABATO CITY - Lack of resources marred the distribution of the Special Amelioration Program (SAP) funds to beneficiaries in some parts of the...
No Eid congregational rites as COVID-19 protection measure
COTABATO CITY --- Clerics have cautioned Muslims against performing the field Eid’l Fit’r prayers following the culmination of Ramadhan to protect...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (May 18, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. ESTUDYANTENG taga-Cotabato city na nanggaling ng Davao city, nagpositibo sa...
DOH-12 records 2 more COVID-19 positive, region now has 22 confirmed
COTABATO CITY - Two new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been listed by the Department of Health in the Soccsksargen region today,...