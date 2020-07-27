Shariff Aguak Mayor Ampatuan distributes free wheelchairs to town's PWDs
SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao – In his bid to make the life of persons with disabilities (PWDs), Shariff Aguak Mayor Marop Ampatuan has distributed wheelchairs to 10 indigent PWDs during flag ceremonies Monday.
“I know how difficult it has been for PWDs at this time of community quarantine,” Mayor Ampatuan said of PWDs, also known as "Diffirently Abled-Perons" (DAP) during the dispersal ceremonies.
“More wheelchairs are to be distributed by the LGU,” Mayor Ampatuan said, asking the village officials in town to submit to his office the names of all PWDs in their localities.
Initially, according to Anwar Kuit Emblawa, secretary to the mayor and town spokesperson, said Shariff Aguak now has about 200 PWDs.
Each wheelchair, Emblawa said, costs about P7,000 to P10,000.
Aside from the wheelchairs, Mayor Ampatuan also handed over to PWD-recipients relief goods and other assistance.
“No one should be left behind in all government programs intended for the constituents,” Mayor Ampatuan said.
