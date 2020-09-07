  Monday Sep, 07 2020 02:52:10 AM

Shooting, bombing isolation drills to occur near Cotabato City

Local News • 22:45 PM Sun Sep 6, 2020
27
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY- Cotabato City LGU issues alert on shooting, bombing simulation.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Shooting, bombing isolation drills to occur near Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY- Cotabato City LGU issues alert on shooting, bombing simulation.

NDBC COVID WATCH: BARMM executive building to remain close until further notice

See full text below: 

NDBC COVID WATCH: 2 new cases reported in South Upi, Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY -- Two more residents of South Upi, Maguindanao have been tested positive to COVID-19, raising the town's total confirmed cases to...

Diocese of Marbel issues new guidelines in Church related activities

KORONADAL CITY - The Diocese of Marbel on SAturday issued guidelines in Church activities for the month of September. The guidelines was issued by...

NDBC COVID WATCH: COVID-19 cases breach 600 mark in Region 12; 20 new cases in GenSan, 1 in SoCot

COTABATO CITY - Twenty-one new cases of novel coronavirus have been added to the list of confirmed cases in the region, breaching the 600 mark, the...