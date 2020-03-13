Simula March 18, end of school year na sa Koronadal
Reminders from the Office of the Schools Division Superintendent to all Schoolheads
1. All graduating students/pupils are no longer required to be in school on Monday, March 16, 2020.
2. The exams of the undergrad will be conducted on March 16-17, 2020 only.(please refer to the thread of conversation in our Div Mancom Group Chat) All subjects must be tested on the said dates of examinations. After the exams, student/pupils are not required to go back in school. In addition, if time permits please forego the reading assessment.
3. As agreed during the meeting, NO MORE MOVING UP/ COMPLETION/ GRADUATION RITES.
4. Clearance and other requirement shall not be imposed during examinations.
5. Observe No Collection Policy.
6. All PTA Homeroom fees are voluntary.
7. No Yearbook
For strict compliance.
Thank you and be safe everyone!
Cotabato Light announces power interruption for Sunday, March 15
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announces a franchise-wide 30-minute power interruption on Sunday,...
Kidapawan exec imposes stricter measures vs. COVID-19
KIDAPAWAN CITY – Mayor Joseph Evangelista of Kidapawan City today suspended classes in all levels, both public and private schools as part of the...
Simula March 18, end of school year na sa Koronadal
Reminders from the Office of the Schools Division Superintendent to all Schoolheads
1. All graduating students/pupils are no longer...
Lamitan LGU ramps up anti-COVID-19 drive
COTABATO CITY --- Mayor Rose Furigay of Lamitan City issued Thursday Executive Order 08-2020 that temporarily banned all gatherings in any of...
Fire prevention month: Cotabato Light issues fire prevention tips
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) has issued safety tips to prevent household fire to be observed consistently...