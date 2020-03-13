Simula March 18, end of school year na sa Koronadal

Reminders from the Office of the Schools Division Superintendent to all Schoolheads

1. All graduating students/pupils are no longer required to be in school on Monday, March 16, 2020.

2. The exams of the undergrad will be conducted on March 16-17, 2020 only.(please refer to the thread of conversation in our Div Mancom Group Chat) All subjects must be tested on the said dates of examinations. After the exams, student/pupils are not required to go back in school. In addition, if time permits please forego the reading assessment.

3. As agreed during the meeting, NO MORE MOVING UP/ COMPLETION/ GRADUATION RITES.

4. Clearance and other requirement shall not be imposed during examinations.

5. Observe No Collection Policy.

6. All PTA Homeroom fees are voluntary.

7. No Yearbook

For strict compliance.

Thank you and be safe everyone!