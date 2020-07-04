Six more NPAs yield to 6th ID
KORONADAL CITY --- Six more members of the New People’s Army in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato surrendered to the military Friday.
The five NPAs, whose names were withheld pending their relocation to areas far from reach of their former companions, renounced their membership with the group during a simple surrender rite at the South Cotabato provincial capitol here.
The event was capped off with their turn over to Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Brig. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the 601st Brigade, two M16 rifles, two M14 rifles, a .30 caliber Carbine rifle and a 9 millimeter pistol in the presence of Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo.
Tamayo, as governor, is also presiding chairperson of the South Cotabato provincial peace and order council.
The six NPAs are all from the upland Lake Sebu town, according to Carreon.
They surrendered through the backchannel intercession of Galido and Lt. Col. Randy Banaag of the 5th Special Forces Battalion and Lake Sebu municipal officials.
Carreon said Tamayo has assured to help provide the six former NPAs rehabilitation support needed to hasten their return to mainstream society.
More than a hundred NPAs have surrendered in the past two years to the 6th ID, which covers central Mindanao’s North Cotabatao, South Cotabato, Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat provinces.
Six more NPAs yield to 6th ID
KORONADAL CITY --- Six more members of the New People’s Army in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato surrendered to the military Friday.
The five NPAs...
Datu Blah Sinsuat LGU constructs COVID-19 treatment building
COTABATO CITY --- The local government unit of Datu Blah Sinsuat town is constructing a COVID-19 clinic as part of its campaign versus the dreaded...
MOST-BARMM offers scholarship
COTABATO CITY — The Ministry of Science and Technology of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindanao (MOST-BARMM) is calling for...
Catamco asks DILG, National IATF to look into alleged discrimination of provincial health frontliner in Kidapawan
KIDAPAWAN CITY – North Cotabato Governor Nancy Catamco has asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to take appropriate...
NDBC BIDA BALITA (July 3, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. Police on duty sa Covid-19 quarantine checkpoint, patay sa pamamaril sa...