Six more NPAs yield to 6th ID

KORONADAL CITY --- Six more members of the New People’s Army in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato surrendered to the military Friday.

The five NPAs, whose names were withheld pending their relocation to areas far from reach of their former companions, renounced their membership with the group during a simple surrender rite at the South Cotabato provincial capitol here.

The event was capped off with their turn over to Major Gen. Diosdado Carreon of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division and Brig. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the 601st Brigade, two M16 rifles, two M14 rifles, a .30 caliber Carbine rifle and a 9 millimeter pistol in the presence of Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo.

Tamayo, as governor, is also presiding chairperson of the South Cotabato provincial peace and order council.

The six NPAs are all from the upland Lake Sebu town, according to Carreon.

They surrendered through the backchannel intercession of Galido and Lt. Col. Randy Banaag of the 5th Special Forces Battalion and Lake Sebu municipal officials.

Carreon said Tamayo has assured to help provide the six former NPAs rehabilitation support needed to hasten their return to mainstream society.

More than a hundred NPAs have surrendered in the past two years to the 6th ID, which covers central Mindanao’s North Cotabatao, South Cotabato, Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat provinces.