Soccsksargen towns to benefit P176-M covid response projects from DSWD

KORONADAL CITY---The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Central Mindanao is gearing up for the implementation of 176 million worth of community projects as part of the country’s national pandemic response to cushion the potentially devastating impact of COVID-19.

Cezario Joel C. Espejo, DSWD 12 regional director said Wednesday that the agency has shifted its community-driven development program, Kalahi-CIDSS, from infrastructure to health-related projects in the context of current disaster situation.

“The agency activates its disaster response operations procedure (DROP) to hasten the processes involved in the implementation of projects to strengthen crisis management and response in grassroot communities,” Director Espejo said.

The agency, according to Director Espejo, has identified 20 towns across Region 12 based on the current implementing areas covered under the Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (PAMANA) Program for Indigenous Peoples.

“The communities are given the option to propose health and local economic recovery related project identified as pressing needs provided that health protocols and standards are strictly observed,” Director Espejo added.

According to Director Espejo, the program which targets 316 villages in different Indigenous Cultural Communities, will grant COVID-19 related response projects ranging from purchase of medical equipment, construction or repair of health centers and isolation areas, to provision of livelihood enterprise and other relevant projects.

Adhering to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s Proclamation No. 929, declaring a State of National Calamity in the entire country, DSWD Kalahi-CIDSS Program is anchored in the department’s mandates on humanitarian response to shield the Filipino people against the adverse impact of the pandemic.

Kalahi-CIDSS, one of the core poverty-alleviation programs of the government that is being implemented by DSWD-12 in all four provinces of Soccsksargen, uses the community-driven development approach, which enables communities in targeted poor and disaster-affected municipalities to identify their own needs, and collectively implement and manage solutions for them.