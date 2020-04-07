SoCot’s 2nd positive patient attendee of Davao derby

KORONADAL CIYT – South Cotabato’s second confirmed coronavirus patient has attended the March 3-16 cockfighitng derby in Matina Gallera in Davao City, health officials today said.

Dr. Rogelio Aturdido, South Cotabato provincial health officer, said PH3268 is a 56-year-old man from Banga, South Cotabato who admitted to authorities that he attended the Davao derby along with two other companions.

The Department of Health in the Soccsksaregen region, to date, has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases with the addition of PH3272, PH3268 and PH3269 who have all travelled to Davao City last March.

PH3269 is a 38-year old male from Sultan Kudarat but on stable condition and on strict home quarantine while PH3268 is a 56-year old male from South Cotabato who also has travel history to Davao City. He is said to be in stable condition and on strict home quarantine.

Aturdido said PH3268 has cough, fever and difficulty in breathing since March 16. He was confined on March 27, treated by a doctor while at home.

He is now at home and undergoing another 14-day home quarantine after swab samples were taken from him, Aturdido said.

Banga municipal health workers are now conducting contact tracing to people PH3268 had in contact with. Aturdido said his two companions in the Davao derby have undergone quarantine and showed no symptoms of the disease.

“They were PUM and have graduated (from 14-day quarantine),” he said of the two PH3268 companions.

The region has 10 PUI fatalities with one confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Of the 11 fatalities in Davao region, six of them were present in the Matina Gallera cockfight, according to Dr. Cleofe Tabada, medical officer of Department of Health in Davao Region-Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit ((DOH 11-RESU).

Tabada told a news conference in Davao that a total of 427 individuals have been traced to be present in the cockfight.

Of the 427 attendees to the cockfight are 139 from Davao City, 19 from Davao del Norte; 127 – Davao del Sur; 5 – Davao de Oro; 1 – Davao Occidental; 90 - Davao Oriental; and 46 individuals from other regions. (Edwin O. Fernandez)