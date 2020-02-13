Socoteco 1 announces 30-minute power interruption on Feb. 15 in Koronadal

KORONADAL CITY - The South Cotabato Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO-1) announced today a scheduled power interruption on Feb. 15, 2020, Saturday.

Below is the SOCOTECO announcement:

*8AM- 8:30AM affecting the entire Feeder 33 DXOM Transmitter & DXKI, Koronadal Public Market, Brgys. GPS, Ckt. Depita, Marville Homes, OLPHS (Seminary), Agreville Subd. Prk Bagong Sikat and Osita Subd., Elan and MTSI Bldgs, Citra Mina, Del Rosario Bldg.,KCC Motor pool, Prk Kahirup Bo.2. Koronadal Eternal Garden, Aquino-Morrow, Forro Subd, Poticar Subd., Palmes Subd, Villa Amor Hotel, BIR, Home Solution. Posadas Ckt. Including ACE Centerpoint, CSC Warehouse, Adofels Supermart, Phil. Nat’l. Bank

Purpose: Relocation of pole and line affected by Road Widening Project of DPWH.

Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power ASAP.