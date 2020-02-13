Socoteco 1 announces 30-minute power interruption on Feb. 15 in Koronadal
KORONADAL CITY - The South Cotabato Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO-1) announced today a scheduled power interruption on Feb. 15, 2020, Saturday.
Below is the SOCOTECO announcement:
*8AM- 8:30AM affecting the entire Feeder 33 DXOM Transmitter & DXKI, Koronadal Public Market, Brgys. GPS, Ckt. Depita, Marville Homes, OLPHS (Seminary), Agreville Subd. Prk Bagong Sikat and Osita Subd., Elan and MTSI Bldgs, Citra Mina, Del Rosario Bldg.,KCC Motor pool, Prk Kahirup Bo.2. Koronadal Eternal Garden, Aquino-Morrow, Forro Subd, Poticar Subd., Palmes Subd, Villa Amor Hotel, BIR, Home Solution. Posadas Ckt. Including ACE Centerpoint, CSC Warehouse, Adofels Supermart, Phil. Nat’l. Bank
Purpose: Relocation of pole and line affected by Road Widening Project of DPWH.
Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power ASAP.
NDBC BIDA BALITA (Feb 13, 2020)
NEWSCAST
7:00 AM
HEADLINES:
1. WALO KATAO, arestado sa magkakahiwalay na operasyon ng mga otoridad sa...
IP leaders want to preserve horse fight tradition
SEN. NINOY AQUINO, Sultan Kudarat – Members of Indigenous Peoples here have called for the preservation of their culture and tradition on horse...
BARMM police, benefactors embark on bloodletting event
PARANG, Maguindanao --- More than 200 members of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14 under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous...
Cotabato Light announces new bill form, new contact numbers
COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company (Cotabato Light) today announced that starting February bill, Cotabato Light will use new...
Socoteco 1 announces 30-minute power interruption on Feb. 15 in Koronadal
KORONADAL CITY - The South Cotabato Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO-1) announced today a scheduled power interruption on Feb. 15, 2020, Saturday....