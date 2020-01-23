Socoteco 1 skeds 9-hour power outages in Koronadal on Saturday, Sunday
Scheduled power interruption on January 25, 2020 (Saturday) 8:00AM-5:00PM
Areas to be affected:
ENTIRE MATULAS SUBSTATION including:
FEEDER 11
Portion of Koronadal covering the following:
Purok Pag-asa, Purok San Miguel, Sitio Salkan of Brgy. Paraiso, Brgys. Sta. Cruz, Sitio Acub, San Isidro, Mambucal, Assumption, Arellano St., Agreville Ph. 3, San Antonio Ph. 1,2,3, Carmelas Homes, Agan Homes, Agan East, Amurao Subd., St. Gabriel Subd. Yellow Bell Subd., RAMA/SOCOMEDICS Hospital.
Artieda Subd. DXKR, Bombo Radio. Passionist Nuns, Hall of Justice, NFA, NIA, YBL Garage and Terminal, Megaland Subd, Villegas Subd, Garcia Subd, Guadalupe, Portion of NDMU-IBED, Super Village, Dona Lourdes, KCC-LAPCO, Mezza Hotel and City Hall
FEEDER 13
Portion of Koronadal covering the following:
Portion of Brgy. Paraiso, Purok Nursery, Victory Homes, Purok Tuburan, Prk Hillside,
Alunan Ave. to roundball, Bonifacio-Marañon Circuit, Abad Santos St., ProTech Center, DPWH, Prov’l. Capitol & Hospital, NDMU Complex, South Cotabato Gym, Bonifacio-Mabini Circuit and St. Anthony Cathedral.
Brgy. Tinongcop, Tantangan,
Purpose: Annual Preventive Maintenance and Servicing of Power Transformer/Substation, ride on activities by TSD and Area Maintenance.
MEANWHILE, on Sunday, January 26, 2020, the Socoteco also scheduled 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. power interrution.
Areas to be affected:
ENTIRE MORALES SUBSTATION including
FEEDER 31
From Purok Spring, Brgy Morales, San Felipe, Libas, New Iloilo, Maibo, Bukay Pait, Dumadalig, Luayan, Tantangan Poblacion, Don Honorado, New Cuyapo, Mangilala, Magon; ATI ,M & MB Ricemill, Sun Beam Ricemill, Agan Homes North. Southwind P3, Valleenvista.
FEEDER 32
Portion of Koronadal covering the following:
Brgy. Morales, Southwind Subd. Suscano Subd, Sueno Homes, Triniville Subd, Reyes Subd, Baldostamon Subd, Lower Paredes, Upper Paredes Circuit, Sinsuat and Zulueta Ckts, Doctors Hospital, KNCHS Rizal, LTO, Provincial Engineers, DENR, Arcadia de Infante, Galaxy Galleria, Marbel Iceplant, Sueno Ricemill, Shell Mart, Land Bank, Old City Hall, NOVO, Sambio and Rosario Bldgs,, Jollibee & Ramona Plaza Hotel.
FEEDER 33
DXOM Transmitter & DXKI, Koronadal Public Market, Brgys. GPS, Ckt. Depita, Marville Homes, OLPHS (Seminary), Agreville Subd. Prk Bagong Sikat and Osita Subd., Elan and MTSI Bldgs, Citra Mina, Del Rosario Bldg.,KCC Motor pool, Prk Kahirup Bo.2. Koronadal Eternal Garden, Aquino-Morrow, Forro Subd, Poticar Subd., Palmes Subd, Villa Amor Hotel, BIR, Home Solution.
Posadas Ckt. Including ACE Centerpoint, CSC Warehouse, Adofels Supermart, Phil. Nat’l. Bank
FEEDER 34
Gaisano Mall of Marbel, Brgy. Sto. Niño, Brgy. Rotonda, Brgy. New Pangasinan, Brgy Sarabia, Carpenter Hill, Wiser Foodlines, Progressive Farms, El Gawel
Pantua Ckt, Portion of NDMU, DILG Regional Office, NEDA BLDG, Land Bank
FEEDER 35
Portion of Brgy. Morales, Caloocan, Namnama, Avanceña, San Jose, Mabini, Esperanza, Zulueta & Cacub, Pk. Everlasting; Brgy. New Lambunao of Tantangan; Entire Lutayan Municipality
Purpose: Annual Preventive Maintenance and Servicing of Power Transformer/Substation, ride on activities by TSD and Area Maintenance.
***Outage time may change without prior notice but we will exert all efforts to restore power asap.
