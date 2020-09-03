Soldier slain in clash with communist rebels in Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – An Army trooper was killed while undetermined number of communist rebels were either injured or killed in a clash following an ambush on Wednesday afternoon in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat, the Army here said.

Maj. Gen. Diosdado Carreon, 6th Infantry Division commander, in a statement, said elements of the 37th Infantry Battalion, while conducting security operations, encountered more or less 10 New Peoples Army (NPA) rebels in Sitio Basiawan, Barangay Datu Ito Andong, Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat at 12:50 p.m., September 2.

“Our troops were verifying the conflagration that transpired in the area when they chanced upon the group of communist rebels,” said Maj. Gen. Carreon, also chief of Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) Commander.

A backhoe working on a road project in the area was set ablaze by communist rebels thus the Army proceeded to the site when they were ambushed.

A gunfight ensued that lasted for 30 minutes after which the rebels withdrew to different directions.

The clash left one soldier injured who later died in the hospital 30 minutes later. He was identified as Corporal Wilson Caguimbal.

“He died protecting the citizens of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat against terrorism. His ultimate sacrifice will forever remain in our hearts,” the 37th IB said in a statement.

“We cannot say if there were casualties on enemy side but the clash was fierce and to the government’s advantage,” Carreon said.

The slain soldier was part of the Alpha Company of the 37th IB that helps secure government road construction equipment in Lebak-Kalamansig area.

The Westmincom lauded the government forces who perform as peacekeepers and anti-Covid frontliners.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, your armed forces continue to conduct focused and civil-military operations to ensure the safety and security of the people,” said Maj. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., WestMinCom Commander.

“Rest assured that with the support from the local government and the populace, we will soon attain lasting peace and sustainable development here in Mindanao,” Vinluan added.